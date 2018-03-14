Boxing: British Lionhearts named for showdown against France

British Lionhearts have named their nine-man squad for their final home match of the World Series of Boxing season against France.

Five of the nine will be selected for the final team which will fight at the Newport Centre on 14 April.

The squad includes six British fighters and three others from overseas.

"We have named a strong squad which features a good balance... and some of our newer up-and-coming talents," said Lionhearts head coach Rob McCracken.