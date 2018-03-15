BBC Sport - Elite League Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils 6-3 Sheffield Steelers
Cardiff Devils beat Sheffield Steelers 6-3 at the Ice Arena Wales to move within 3 points of retaining the Elite League title.
Devils stormed into a 4-0 lead before the Steelers started to fight back - however it was too little too late.
The Devils will play the Belfast Giants on Saturday, victory will all but confirm they end the season as Elite League champions.
Not BBC commentary.