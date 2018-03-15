UFC Fight Night: Jack Marshman withdraws from Bradley Scott fight

From the section

Jack Marshman in action against Brazilian fighter Thiago Santos

Welsh fighter Jack Marshman has withdrawn from his UFC Fight Night bout with Bradley Scott on advice of the UFC medical team.

Marshman, 28, was scheduled to fight Scott at UFC Fight Night at London's O2 Arena on 17 March.

The Welshman's original opponent for the bout, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, had also previously withdrawn.

The serving paratrooper had planned to drop to welterweight for the fight.

Marshman's fellow Welshman John Phillips is due to fight Charles Byrd on the same card.