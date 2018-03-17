John Phillips: Welshman loses his UFC debut against Charles Byrd

John Phillips was scheduled to fight Eryk Anders in California in December 2017

Welsh middleweight John Phillips was defeated in his UFC debut against Charles Byrd by submission.

Phillips, 32, from Swansea was beaten by American Byrd by submission in the first round at the 02 Arena.

Phillips became the third Welshman to fight in UFC, following in the footsteps of Jack Marshman and UFC title-chasing Brett Johns.

Welterweight Marshman withdrew from the card after complications making weight before the weigh in earlier this week.

Phillips' debut came at the third attempt after previous fights had been cancelled due to visa issues.