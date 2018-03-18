Elite League Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils 3-4 Sheffield Steelers

Joey Martin celebrates goal
The Cardiff Devils wrapped up the Elite League title against Belfast Giants on Friday

Sheffield Steelers have beat Elite League champions Cardiff Devils 4-3 in a gripping game at the Ice Arena Wales.

An Andreas Valdix double gave the visitors the lead at the Ice Arena Wales and Jonas Westerling made it 3-0.

Matt Pope and Layne Ulmer scored for the Devils to set up a nervy third period finish in South Wales.

Robert Dowd extended Steelers lead before Justin Faryna immediately halved it with eight minutes remaining, but the visitors held on for the 4-3 win.

Devils now play Manchester Storm at home on Wednesday whilst the Steelers travel to Fife Flyers.

