Commonwealth Games a 'chance of a lifetime' - Tipuric
Wales international Justin Tipuric says the opportunity to be a part of the Wales Sevens team for the Commonwealth Games is a "chance of a lifetime".
The British and Irish Lions flanker spoke to BBC Sport Wales about his inclusion in the squad for the Gold Coast in April.
Fellow Wales 15-a-side international Hallam Amos is also included in the 12 man squad.