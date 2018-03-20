Ocean rower Elin Haf Davies named Team Wales ambassador

Dr Elin Haf Davies is a fundraiser and child health advocate

Ocean adventurer Elin Haf Davies has been named as an official ambassador for Team Wales at next month's Commonwealth Games.

She will join double Olympic silver medallist Becky James and four-time Commonwealth sprinter Christian Malcolm in the role at Australia's Gold Coast.

Their role is to inspire and support Team Wales' 318 athletes.

Davies, originally from Parc near Bala, became the first Welsh woman to row the Atlantic Ocean in 2008.

She was also part of the first all-female crew to row the Indian Ocean, before conquering the Pacific in 2012.

Davies said she is "hugely honoured" to be an ambassador.

"I have such respect and admiration for all the athletes that have been selected to represent Wales," she said.

"My adventures and challenges over the years have taken me all over the world and I now know what an unique opportunity it is to use sport as a platform to raise awareness of our great nation."