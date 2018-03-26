BBC Sport - Anna Hursey: The 11-year-old going from the school playground to Commonwealth Games

Team Wales' 11-year-old table tennis player Anna Hursey says she's nervous but excited before her Commonwealth Games debut.

The Cardiff schoolgirl is thought to be the youngest athlete to ever represent Wales at a senior level.

On her last day at school, she was given cards, presents ...and some history homework.

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, on Australia's Gold Coast, is on 4 April.

