BBC Sport - Ben Llewellin: Shooter, carpenter and son of a rally champ

Shooter, carpenter and son of a rally champ

  • From the section Wales

Team Wales shooter Ben Llewellin explains how his carpentry skills and his father's rally driving are helping him reach the top.

Dai Llewellin won the British Rally Championship in 1989 and 1990, but his 23-year-old son Ben is showing talent in a different sport.

He goes into his first Commonwealth Games as a world record holder and one of the favourites for gold.

Top videos

Video

Shooter, carpenter and son of a rally champ

  • From the section Wales
Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

'Tentative' West Brom frustrate Pardew

Video

Highlights: Bayern put six past Dortmund in Klassiker

Video

Doyle delight at flag-bearer choice

Video

Video

Pochettino 'very happy' for Spurs fans after Chelsea win

Video

Referee was wrong to 'guess' on penalty - Murphy

Video

Spurs were more clinical than Chelsea - Conte

Video

David Silva - Greatest foreign player of Premier League era?

Top Stories