Shooter, carpenter and son of a rally champ
Team Wales shooter Ben Llewellin explains how his carpentry skills and his father's rally driving are helping him reach the top.
Dai Llewellin won the British Rally Championship in 1989 and 1990, but his 23-year-old son Ben is showing talent in a different sport.
He goes into his first Commonwealth Games as a world record holder and one of the favourites for gold.