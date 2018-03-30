Elite League play-offs: Coventry Blaze 2-4 Cardiff Devils

Elite League champions Cardiff Devils beat Coventry Blaze 4-2 in the first leg of their Elite League play-off.

The Devils will be favourites to advance ahead of Sunday's second leg at the Ice Arena Wales after coming from behind to win at the Skydome Arena.

Blaze led through Ben Lake before Joey Haddad levelled, but a Danick Paquette goal gave the hosts the advantage.

Sean Bentivoglio made it 2-2 and the Devils won the game with late goals from Joey Martin and Matt Pope.