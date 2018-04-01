Elite League play-offs: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Coventry Blaze (Agg 8-5)

Joey Martin scored the Devils' third goal in the first leg in Coventry

Elite League champions Cardiff Devils beat Coventry Blaze 4-3 at the Ice Arena Wales to book their place in the play-off semi-finals.

The Devils won the first leg 4-2 and came from behind to beat Blaze 4-3 in the second leg in Cardiff.

Blaze had levelled the tie 5-5 by the end of the second period but goals from Matt Pope, Josh Batch and Justin Faryna in the third saw the Devils' through.

The Devils face Nottingham Panthers or Belfast Giants in the semi-final.

Blaze opened the scoring on the night through Ryan Dingle, closing the first-leg lead built by the Devils to a single goal.

Justin Faryna cancelled out Dingle's opener late in the first period before goals from Brett Robinson and Ross Venus gave Blaze a 3-1 lead on the night, bringing the contest level at 5-5.

However just as the Blaze looked to have Devils on the ropes, two goals in the space of 50 seconds by the home side gave them a commanding lead with just 15 minutes left.

The visitors couldn't find a way back into the game and Justin Faryna's second of the game into an empty net ensured the Devils' treble-searching campaign continues.