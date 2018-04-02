BBC Sport - Hallam Amos: Commonwealth Games are 'what you dream of as a young kid'
'What you dream of as a young kid' - Amos
- From the section Wales
Days after touching down in Australia, Dragons wing turned Wales sevens player Hallam Amos explains why it is a childhood dream to take part in the Commonwealth Games.
Amos added he hopes to emulate Wales flanker James Davies' silver medal success in Rio and how he needs to earn the respect from his Welsh teammates.
Wales face Uganda, Sri Lanka and Fiji on Saturday April 14. The final will be held on Sunday, April 15.