Commonwealth Games: Non Stanford aims to get Wales off to 'ideal start'

Wales captain Non Stanford says she would "love to get Wales off to a good start" in her first Commonwealth Games.

The 29-year-old competes in the women's triathlon on Thursday - the first medal event on the Gold Coast.

Stanford missed Glasgow 2014 and most of 2017 through injury and illness, and was narrowly beaten to Olympic bronze in 2016.

Anna Hursey, the 11-year-old table tennis prodigy, is also in action for Wales on Thursday.

Stanford says winning a medal for Wales in Australia would make up for previous disappointments.

The 2013 world champion completed just two World Series races last season, and described it as a "really frustrating time".

She said she was "super disappointed with fourth" at Rio, but came to realise "fourth at your first Olympics isn't the end of the world".

"I feel like I'm starting fresh again," said Stanford.

"There's not as much pressure on me now, the pressure is on the girls that performed well last year and I can come through and do my own thing.

"I would love to get Wales off to a really good start and hopefully inspire the rest of the team for the rest of the Games.

"I'm not carrying it as a burden on my shoulders, but it would be the ideal scenario."

Team Wales on day one (Thursday, 5 April - all times BST):

Boxing: Billy Edwards faces Alston Ryan from Antigua in a last 32 bout in the -64kg section.

Bowls: There are two singles matches for Laura Daniels, while the men's triples, men's pairs, women's triples, mixed B2/B3 pairs, B6/B7/B8 Triples are also in action.

Cycling: On the track, the men's and women's team pursuit and women sprint squads are in action. Former paralympic world champion James Ball and pilot Pete Mitchell compete in the B an VI 100m time trial final.

Gymnastics: The men's artistic gymnastics competition takes place from 00:00.

Hockey: Captain Leah Wilkinson will enter the record books when she becomes Wales' most capped player in her 142nd international with 18-year-olds Izzy Howell and Caro Hulme set to make their international debut (00:30). The men are also in action against Pakistan (10:32).

Squash: New British champion Tesni Evans faces a last 32 singles match against Guyana's Taylor Fernandez, while Deon Saffrey, Peter Creed and Joel Makin are in action in the mens singles last 64.

Swimming: Chloe Tutton, Beth Sloan, Xavier Castelli, Harriet Jones, Alys Thomas, Harriet West, Daniel Jervis, Ellena Jones, Kathryn Greenslade, Jack Thomas and Alex Rosser are all in action in the pool.

Table Tennis: Wales' youngest athlete, 11-year-old Anna Hursey, will make her Games debut alongside Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas in the women's team match against India (07:00).

Triathlon: Non Stanford aims for gold in the first medal event in the women's event (00:30).

All times are scheduled start times in BST and are subject to change.