Non Stanford tells BBC Sport Wales she's "pretty disappointed" with her eighth place finish in the women's triathlon.

The 29-year-old from Swansea was making her Commonwealth Games debut for Wales on thee Gold Coast.

The Team Wales captain says she 'didn't have the legs' on the run but wanted to show her teammates you don't give up even when things aren't going to plan.

Flora Duffy became Bermuda's first female Commonwealth gold medallist, while Jessica Learmonth won England's first medal with silver and Canada's Joanna Brown claimed bronze.