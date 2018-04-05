Commonwealth Games: England up next for Wales women's hockey

Gareth Evans represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games in the 62kg and 69kg weight categories

Wales women's hockey team face England on Friday fresh off the back of their shock win against India.

Natasha Marke-Jones scored with just three minutes left to secure a dramatic 3-2 win for Wales on the opening day.

In the cycling Lewis Oliva will look to repeat James Ball's success by winning a medal in the men's keirin.

Wales 11-year-old table tennis prodigy Anna Hursey is also in action for the second day in a row after her fearless display on Thursday.

Hursey, together with double's teammate Charlotte Carey, won their heat against India on day one of the Games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hursey, 11, wins with 'fearless' display but Wales are beaten

"I felt proud and emotional at the end of the match," said Carey. "She [Anna Hursey] is amazing and playing really well with a lot of potential. Hopefully we can encourage each other and play well.

"Sri Lanka next, so hopefully we can pull out a win, work together as a team and make it though to the quarter-finals."

Wales have three weightlifting finalists competing on day two of the Commonwealth Games, Catrin Jones, Gareth Evans and Christie Williams.

In the pool, Calum Jarvis, Xavier Castelli and Alys Thomas are all through to the final of their respective events and will be hoping to add more medals.

Team Wales on day two (Friday, 6 April - all times BST):

Bowls: Laura Daniels is in action once again against Jersey's Rachel McDonald whilst the men's pairs, men's triples, women's fours, mixed B2/B3 pairs and mixed B6/B7/B8 triples are also in action.

Boxing: Kyran Jones faces Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly in the men's -75kg section at 03:00 and Rosie Eccles takes on Aubiege Azangue of Cameroon in the women's -69kg section at 05:00.

Cycling: The women's sprint, women's 3,000m individual pursuit and men's 4,000m individual pursuit preliminary rounds take place from 04:00 with the finals taking place later at 10:00 which also include the men's keirin.

Gymnastics: Women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualification takes place from 07:00.

Hockey: Fresh off their victory over India, Wales women's team take on England at 10:30.

Netball: Wales women take on New Zealand at 04:00.

Squash: New British champion Tesni Evans faces Aifa Azman of Malaysia in her next preliminary round whilst Joel Makin takes on Jamaica's Chris Binnie.

Swimming: Georgia Davies, Harriet West, Calum Jarvis are all in heats from 01:30, Davies and West are also in semi-finals from 10:30 whilst Jarvis, Xavier Castelli and Alys Thomas are into finals from the same time.

Table Tennis: 11-year-old Anna Hursey will once again compete alongside Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas in the women's team match against Sri Lanka at 00:30. The quarter-finals start at 07:00.

Weightlifting: Catrin Jones competes in the women's 53kg final at 00:30, Gareth Evans is in the men's 69kg final at 05:00 before Christie Williams is in the women's 58kg final at 09:30.

All times are scheduled start times in BST and are subject to change.