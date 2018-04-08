Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen wins long jump gold for Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen joy at 'amazing' Games gold

World para-champion Olivia Breen claimed Commonwealth Games gold as Wales began their athletics campaign with two medals.

Breen won the women's T38 long jump final after Bethan Davies secured bronze in the 20km race walk.

It was a third gold for Wales of the 2018 Games following weightlifter Gareth Evans and cyclist Elinor Barker.

The two medals took Wales' tally to eight with at least three more guaranteed.

Bowlers Laura Daniels and Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon will win at least silver in women's singles and men's pairs, while boxer Rosie Eccles will also win at least a bronze.

Athletics success

Wales' Davies claims bronze in 20km race walk

After two fouls, Breen set a new Commonwealth record of 4.56m in the third round before extending it to 4.86m on her final jump which was also a personal best.

Davies finished three minutes 18 seconds behind gold medallist Jemima Montag of Australia.

The 27-year-old spent much of the race in fourth place, before race leader Claire Tallent of Australia was disqualified with two kilometres left.

"I was aware they had a few cards and kept to my own pace," said Davies.

"I just did my own thing and hope someone on the front came unstuck and they did."

Davies, from Cardiff, toiled in the stifling conditions and hopes her success can inspire people to take up the sport.

"It is not what I am used to but I have been well prepared with a lot of cooling strategies and felt the best I have in this type of environment," said Davies.

"I am thrilled. Not many people know about race walking and we have been working hard in the UK to push it to the forefront.

"It is probably the forgotten athletics event so hopefully doing this will get people understanding a little bit more about it. You can be an elite race walker and it's pretty fast!"

Heather Lewis finished seventh in the same event as Davies, while Welsh hammer thrower Osian Jones finished seventh with a best effort of 70.14m.

Bowls and Boxing triumph

In bowls, Daniels, Wyatt and Salmon have guaranteed themselves silvers after winning their women's singles and men's pairs semi-finals to set up gold medal matches.

Daniels defeated Canada's Kelly McKerihen to face New Zealand's Jo Edwards in the final at 08:30 on Sunday morning.

Wyatt and Salmon beat the Cook Islands pairing of Aidan Zittersteijn and Taiki Paniani in the last four and play Scottish duo Paul Foster and Alexander Marshall in the early hours of Monday morning.

Para-bowls pair Julie Thomas and Gilbert Miles lost to Australia 18-6. The duo need to win their next game against South Africa on Monday to guarantee a semi-final place.

Boxer Eccles is also guaranteed at least a bronze after defeating Tongan flag bearer Magan Maka in the women's 69kg quarter-final.

The Cardiff University student will fight for a place in the final on Wednesday against Australian Kaye Scott but Billy Edwards lost his last 16 64kg bout to Zambian Nkumbu Silungwe.

Tesni Evans will play for a bronze medal on Monday following her 3-0 women's singles squash semi-final defeat against England's Sarah-Jane Parker.

'Oh my goodness what a left hook' - Zambia's Silungwe floors Wales' Edwards

Swimming, Shooting & Weightlifting

Defending 800m freestyle champion Jazz Carlin qualified fourth fastest for Monday's final in which Ellena Jones will also compete after recording the seventh quickest time. Australia's Jessica Ashwood was the quickest qualifier, followed by 17-year-old rising star Ariarne Titmus.

Shooters Coral Kennerley and Mike Bamsey finished fifth in the women's 10m air pistol and men's 10m air rifle respectively, while Ben Llewellin was second on the opening day of men's skeet qualification.

At the gymnastics, Jac Davies finished seventh in the men's floor final and fourth in the pommel horse, while Holly Jones was fourth in the women's vault final.

Maisie Methuen and Latalia Bevan finished seventh and eighth respectively in the women's uneven bars final.

Weightlifter Faye Pittman placed 10th in the women's 69kg category, while Joshua Parry failed to register a lift in the clean and jerk of the 94kg men's category.