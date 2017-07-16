British Championships: Rebekah Tiler misses event in funding protest

Rebekah Tiler has been critical of her treatment by British Weightlifting since funding for the sport was cut

Olympic weightlifter Rebekah Tiler has missed this weekend's British Championships in protest over funding.

Tiler, 18, was due to compete in the Women's -69kg category on Sunday.

UK Sport cut all funding for British Weightlifting as they did not believe they possessed a 'credible' medal chance for Tokyo 2020.

"Sorry guys won't be at the British this year on strike till some funding is found. British Weightlifting, thanks for messing my life up," she tweeted.

British Weightlifting told BBC Sport that the event had been a success and added: "BWL no longer has the funds to support an elite squad of female lifters training for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the major championships leading up to it, despite the possibility of winning a medal at the Games.

"Sport England continues to support BWL, although that funding is ring-fenced for the development of the sport and at grassroots level. A small budget from Sport England has been allocated to support the squad ahead of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games."

Tiler finished 10th at Rio 2016 and is a four-time European champion.

She had previously criticised the sport's governing body, saying that she was living in student accommodation and there was no physio to treat her sore knees. British Weightlifting responded by saying that there was not much they could do without the UK Sport funding.

Tiler had claimed silver in the snatch and finished fourth overall in the -69kg division at the European Championships in April.

Irrespective of these circumstances, it has been a fantastic weekend at The British Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting Championships, with multiple British records being broken and many athletes beating their personal bests. BWL are delighted to see a strength in depth across a range of categories and we are feeling extremely positive for the future of all our athletes.