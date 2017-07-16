British Championships: Zoe Newson retains British para-powerlifting title

From the section

Zoe Newson won bronze at London 2012 (-40kg) and matched the achievement at Rio 2016 (-45kg)

Double Paralympic medallist Zoe Newson retained her women's up-to-62kg title at the British Weightlifting and Para-Powerlifting Championships in Coventry.

Newson, who won bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016, beat five-time Paralympian Natalie Blake into second, with 16-year-old Olivia Broome third.

Invictus Games gold medallist Micky Yule was men's 72kg+ champion and Alfie Wright won the women's +62kg event.

Jo Calvino took her 21st British Weightlifting women's 48kg title.

There were also golds for London 2012 athlete Jack Oliver (men's 77kg) and Guy Michel Thuissi (men's 85kg)

Rio Olympian Rebekah Tiler missed the event in protest over funding cuts.