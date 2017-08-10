Winter Olympics 2018: IOC says it is monitoring tensions over North Korea

Media playback is not supported on this device President Trump threatened a response 'like the world has never seen'

Rising tensions over North Korea are being "closely monitored" says the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as preparations continue for February's 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Heated rhetoric between North Korea and the United States has intensified since the testing of two missiles in July.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said North Korea "will be met with fire and fury" if it threatens the US.

The IOC said it believes preparations for the Games are still "on track".

A statement added: "The IOC is keeping itself informed about developments. We continue working with the organising committee."

Trump's comments came amid reports that North Korea may have finally succeeded in miniaturising a nuclear weapon that could fit on an inter-continental missile - a prospect long-dreaded by the US and its Asian allies.

North Korea has threatened to fire missiles at the US island territory of Guam - home to 163,000 people.

It denounced Donald Trump's warnings of "fire and fury" and said the US leader was "bereft of reason".

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in July the North will be given until the last minute to decide whether it will take part in the Games.

He wants to get North Korea involved, even though none of its athletes have qualified.

However, his proposal for collaboration between the North and South teams has already been turned down by a top North Korean sports official as unrealistic in the current political climate.