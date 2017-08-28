Yulia Lipnitskaya: Skater - Winter Olympic gold medallist at 15 - retires at 19

Lipnitskaya is the youngest female skater to win the European singles title

Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya - who won gold as a 15-year-old at the 2014 Winter Olympics - has retired from the sport at the age of 19.

Lipnitskaya helped Russia win gold in the team event in Sochi in 2014.

That made her the youngest Winter Olympic gold medallist in figure skating for 78 years, and Russia's youngest gold medallist at a Games.

Her mother told TASS news agency Lipnitskaya had retired after having treatment for anorexia.

The news comes a day after the coach of Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova said the 21-year-old would not defend her title at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea because of an unspecified injury.

Yevgeny Plushenko told R-Sport news agency Sotnikova's absence should not be viewed as her retirement.