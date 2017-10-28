Pyeongchang 2018: IOC to decide on Russian participation in December

The McLaren report found doping had taken place on 'an unprecedented scale' in Russia

A ruling on Russia's participation at the 2018 Winter Olympics will be made "in December", the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said.

Seventeen national anti-doping organisations have demanded Russia be banned from the Games, pointing to the 2016 McLaren report's conclusions on state-sponsored doping in the country.

The IOC is yet to decide on sanctions, but Russia is already banned from the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

Pyeongchang 2018 begins on 9 February.

The IOC commissioned two further reports following the World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned McLaren report's findings last year, with the first to be published "in the next weeks", the body said on Saturday.

A statement added it was "unacceptable that specific sanctions are already being demanded in the public domain before the two Commissions have even completed their work and due process".

The first to publish will be the Schmid Commission, which was set up to investigate "institutional conspiracy across summer and winter sports athletes" in Russia.

The Oswald Commission, which was set up to investigate the "doping and manipulation of samples concerning Russian athletes who participated at Sochi 2014", is also still ongoing.

However, it will have conducted "all hearings for active athletes who could qualify for PyeongChang 2018" by the "the end of November", the IOC said, following its Olympic Summit in Lausanne.