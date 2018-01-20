Winter Olympics 2018: North Korea will send 22 athletes to Pyeongchang
- From the section Winter Olympics
North Korea will send 22 athletes to compete in three sports at the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.
The two countries agreed a breakthrough deal earlier this month in the first high-level talks in two years.
The International Olympic Committee hosted a meeting in Switzerland on Saturday to discuss North Korea's participation in Pyeongchang.
IOC president Thomas Bach announced the two nations would march together at the opening ceremony on 9 February.
Describing the agreement as "a milestone in a long journey", Bach also confirmed North and South Korea will be allowed to field a unified women's ice hockey team at the Games.
North Korea will also be represented in skating and skiing.
The two countries had already agreed to compete under a unified Korean flag.