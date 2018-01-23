Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to biathlon

France's Martin Fourcade won two Olympic gold medals in 2014 and has 11 world titles. From his celebration here, it looks like he's trying to be the Usain Bolt of the slopes!

Biathlon at XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Alpensia Biathlon Centre; Dates: 10-23 February (finals on each day of competition); Number of events: 11. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

How it works

Ski. Shoot. Suffer. Biathlon is one of the most gruelling events on the Olympic programme, requiring superhuman cardiovascular ability. Depending on the event, biathletes ski between six and 20km. They stop two or four times along the way to shoot at five targets from 50m with a rifle whilst standing or lying down; in the latter, targets are only the size of a golf ball. Each miss in the individual event results in a one-minute penalty; in other events, a 150m penalty loop is skied instead.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

The format remains unchanged. Last year, more than 150 biathletes signed a petition demanding that the sport's governing body steps up anti-doping efforts. In response, the International Biathlon Union stripped Russia of the right to host the 2021 World Championships.

British prospects

Amanda Lightfoot is hoping to get in the top 40 in Pyeongchang, having finished 71st and 75th in Sochi.

Amanda Lightfoot, an army sergeant from South Shields, took up biathlon while serving in Iraq. Lightfoot, whose 31st birthday falls 10 days before the start of the Games, came 32nd in the individual event at last year's World Championships. Another top-40 finish would be a big success; she was 71st and 75th in her two events in Sochi.

Who to look out for

France's Martin Fourcade won two Olympic gold medals in 2014 and has 11 world titles. He and Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bo have dominated this year's World Cup circuit, winning 14 of 15 contests. Women's races have been more open but favourites include Darya Domracheva, Anastasiya Kuzmina and Laura Dahlmeier.

Pub bore

Biathlon is the sweatiest discipline at the Winter Olympics. Men typically produce 2.3 litres (four pints) of perspiration in the 20km individual event and burn over 3,000 calories.

Great Britain's medallists

None (highest position: 11th - Keith Oliver; men's individual 20km, 1972).