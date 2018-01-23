Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to bobsleigh

Media playback is not supported on this device The Nigerian bobsleigh team races towards history

Bobsleigh at XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Alpensia Sliding Centre Dates: 18-25 February (finals on 19, 21, 25) Number of events: 3

How it works

After a sprint start, the pilot uses the sled's steering mechanism to find the best racing line on the 1.4km course at speeds of up to 90mph; crew-mates help by shifting bodyweight during corners. There are four heats; only the top 20 qualify for the final run. The crew with the lowest aggregate time wins.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

A rule change means a mixed gender team is possible (but very unlikely) in the four-man event. The maximum weight in the women's event has been reduced by 15kg (five kilos from the sled itself). Crews aim to hit this limit (greater mass equals greater velocity), so the change should favour smaller, faster women who had struggled to bulk up to their previous target weight.

British prospects

Lamin Deen, 32, who grew up in Manchester and joined the military as a teenager, has completed tours in Kosovo, Bosnia and Northern Ireland and made his Olympic debut in Russia

Both British four-man crews have earned a single World Cup podium finish this season, so have an outside chance of medal. Lamin Deen's sled has been the more consistent of the two. For the crowd funded women's team, piloted by Mica Moore, a top-10 finish would be a success.

Who to look out for

Canada's Kaillie Humphries is chasing a third straight women's gold. Germany won gold, silver and bronze in the four-man event at the 2017 World Championships and boast strength in depth. The two-man contest looks the most open - the eight World Cup races this season have produced six different winners.

Pub bore

Despite its title, the 'four-man' event has been open to women since 2014 and Kaillie Humphries piloted the first all-female quartet at a World Cup in 2016. Hampered by reduced weight, they came last but Humphries hope it will boost the chances of a four-woman event at the 2022 Games.

Great Britain's medallists

Year Winners Most recent gold 1964 Two-man (Anthony Nash & Robin Dixon) Most recent medal* 1998 Four-man (S Olsson, D Ward, P Attwood, C Rumbolt)

* GB could yet be awarded four-man bronze at the 2014 Games (John Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon); they finished fifth, but Russian crews in first and fourth have since been disqualified because of doping offences.