Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to figure skating

Pyeongchang 2018 will be Britain's Nick Buckland and Penny Coomes' third Winter Olympics together

Figure skating at XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Gangneung Ice Arena Dates: 9-25 February (finals on 12, 15, 17, 20, 23) Number of events: 5 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

How it works

There are five events - men's, women's, pairs, ice dance and team - all performed to music and scored by a panel of nine judges. Each event comprises two segments: a short routine, in which skaters perform set technical moves, and a longer routine allowing for more creative licence.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

Using music with lyrics for routines is now allowed. Previously, music had to be instrumental.

British prospects

Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland won European bronze in 2014

The glory days of Torvill and Dean are long gone. Great Britain's only representatives in PyeongChang will be ice dancers Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland - a top-10 finish is realistic but a medal unlikely.

Who to look out for

Japan's world champion Yuzuru Hanyu is back to defend his Olympic title but has been struggling with an ankle injury. US teenager and king of the quads Nathan Chen should be in medal contention.

Evgenia Medvedeva is the hot favourite in the women's competition, while Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir came out of retirement to regain the world title - now they want Olympic gold.

I didn't know that...

Figure skating made its Olympic debut in 1908 - at the summer Games. Despite being a traditional winter sport, the International Olympic Committee approved its inclusion because it took place indoors. It featured again in 1920 before switching to the Winter Olympics in 1924.

Great Britain's medallists

Total: 15; Gold: 5; Silver: 3; Bronze: 7

Most recent gold

1984: Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean (ice dance)

Most recent medals

1994: Bronze - Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean (ice dance)