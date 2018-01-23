Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to ski jumping

Kamil Stoch became only the third man in history to win both hills individual events at the 2014 Winter Olympics

Ski Jumping at XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venues: Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre Dates: 8-19 February Number of events: 4 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

How it works

Competitors typically jump further than the length of a football pitch at speeds of 60mph. (Coincidentally the landing area at the Ski Jumping Centre is used as a football pitch in summer months.)

Distance is the biggest factor in success - but points are also awarded for style, partly to discourage dangerous techniques. Each competitor has two jumps, which are combined in the final standings.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

All male competitors take part in the qualification round. Previously, the top 10 in the world rankings had received byes. The women's competition, which made its Olympic debut in Sochi, remains unchanged - there is no qualifying round for them.

British prospects

No British jumper has qualified.

Who to look out for

Pole Kamil Stoch won two gold medals in Sochi and hogged the glory at the recent Four Hills tournament, winning all four stages. Germans Richard Freitag and Andreas Wellinger are also threats. All eyes will be on Japan's Sara Takanashi but Norway's Maren Lundby and Katharina Althaus of Germany are the form women.

I didn't know that...

Noriaki Kasai won his first gold medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics in the large hill team event

Japan's Noriaki Kasai, 45, will set a new Winter Olympic record by competing at his eighth Games. He has three medals (two silvers and a bronze) and claims he could even aim for the 2026 Games - when he would be 53 - if they are awarded to the Japanese city of Sapporo.

Great Britain's medallists

None (highest position: 43rd - Glynn Pedersen; men's normal hill, 2002)