Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to speed skating

Sven Kramer set an Olympic record in the 5000m at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Gangneung Oval Dates: 10-24 February Events: 14 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

How it works

It lacks the unpredictability of short track, but the longer discipline is the ultimate test of speed and technique, with skaters typically racing in separate lanes against the clock - not each other - on a 400m oval track. Event distances range from 500m to 10,000m. The ice gets busier and rules differ for the head-to-head mass start event and the team pursuit.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

The mass start is a new discipline which lasts 16 laps and is the only individual event in which long-track speed skaters compete directly against each other. The 500m is now a single race (in 2014 it comprised two runs, with times added together). In the team pursuit, the four fastest quarter-finalists (rather than the four quarter-final winners ) now progress to the semi-finals.

British prospects

No Britons qualified.

Who to look out for

Sven Kramer has back-to-back 5,000m gold medals but is targeting an elusive 10,000m title. Dutch compatriot Ireen Wust won five Sochi medals and is an all-rounder who shines in multiple distances - this is her final Olympics. Russia's Dennis Yuskov (men's 1500m) and Japan's Nao Kodaira (women's 500m) should interrupt Dutch dominance, as may Japan's women's pursuit team.

I didn't know that...

Netherlands' Irene Wurst (far right) won gold in the 3000m and team pursuit, plus, silver in the 1,000m, 1500m and 5,000m

The Netherlands won eight of 12 speed skating golds in Sochi, recorded four one-two-threes and collected 23 of 36 medals - that alone was enough to give the Dutch fourth place in the overall medal table (once updated following Russia's various disqualifications for doping offences).

Great Britain's medallists

None (highest position: 5th - Terry Monaghan; men's 10,000m, 1960)