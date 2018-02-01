Winter Olympics 2018: Cas overturns life bans given to Russian athletes

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Twenty-eight Russian athletes who were banned from the Olympics for life have had their suspensions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Eleven further athletes had their appeals against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban partially upheld.

Each athlete had been banned by the IOC for doping offences at the 2014 Winter Games, which were held in Sochi.

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea begin on 9 February.

More to follow.