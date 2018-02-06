BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Millennials react to Great British moments

Millennials watch old GB Winter Olympics moments

Watch Great Britain at the Winter Olympics through the eyes of BBC Sport's millennial audience.

Sarah, George, Katie; Zak and Charlie; Frankie, Helen, Imogen and Sam, Jamie and James, all aged between 20 and 22 years old, watch some of Britain's greatest, funniest and controversial moments.

WATCH MORE: Freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire: My mum hates my lip tattoo

Available to UK audiences only.

Top videos

Video

Millennials watch old GB Winter Olympics moments

Video

Conte can't explain Chelsea defeat

Video

'My mum hates my lip tattoo' - skier Cheshire's ink addiction

Video

Munich air crash changed my life - Sir Bobby Charlton

Video

Meet the extreme ice skater - from Saudi Arabia

Video

Is cross-country skiing the toughest sport in the Olympics?

Video

Watford boss Gracia on 'unforgettable night'

Video

Video

Top Stories