Winter Olympics: Snowboarder Spencer O'Brien 'felt like an 80-year-old'

Arthritis made Olympic snowboarder 'feel like an 80-year-old'

Canadian slopestyle snowboarder Spencer O'Brien, one of the favourites to win gold in Pyeongchang, describes her struggle with rheumatoid arthritis ahead of the 2014 Sochi Games.

