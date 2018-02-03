BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ayumu Hirano, Japan's snowboarding superstar
Meet Japan's teenage snowboarding superstar
Japan's Ayumu Hirano, 19, is hoping to go one step-better than his silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which he achieved at the age of 15, by taking the gold in the snowboard halfpipe event.
