BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ayumu Hirano, Japan's snowboarding superstar

Meet Japan's teenage snowboarding superstar

Japan's Ayumu Hirano, 19, is hoping to go one step-better than his silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which he achieved at the age of 15, by taking the gold in the snowboard halfpipe event.

WATCH MORE: 'It's gold or bust' for USA women's ice hockey team

Watch live coverage of the Winter Olympics across BBC TV, website, app and Red Button services.

Top videos

Video

Meet Japan's teenage snowboarding superstar

Video

Cats, Coffee & Ed Sheeran: The 'important' Six Nations questions

Video

Extended interview: Pochettino on life outside football

Video

Norrie produces stunning comeback - his five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'We've got better players here now than we've ever had' - Brunt

Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Video

Five silly ways to predict the Super Bowl

Video

Is the Premier League title race over? Jose & Pep disagree

Top Stories