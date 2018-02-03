BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Peter Prevc, the first ski jumper to jump over 250m
Meet the first ski jumper to jump over 250m
- From the section Winter Olympics
Meet Peter Prevc, the first ski jumper to jump over 250m, who has the expectations of Slovenia on his shoulders at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround
Watch live coverage of the Winter Olympics across BBC TV, website, app and Red Button services.