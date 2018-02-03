BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Peter Prevc, the first ski jumper to jump over 250m

Meet the first ski jumper to jump over 250m

Meet Peter Prevc, the first ski jumper to jump over 250m, who has the expectations of Slovenia on his shoulders at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Watch live coverage of the Winter Olympics across BBC TV, website, app and Red Button services.

Top videos

Video

Meet the first ski jumper to jump over 250m

Video

Gatland had feeling Wales would 'batter' Scotland

Video

Cats, Coffee & Ed Sheeran: The 'important' Six Nations questions

Video

City were 'outstanding' against Burnley - Guardiola

Video

Reds had to breakdown Huddersfield's 'Berlin Wall' - Mourinho

Video

Extended interview: Pochettino on life outside football

Video

Norrie produces stunning comeback - his five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Top Stories