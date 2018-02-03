BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Speed skater Denny Morrison on overcoming a motorbike crash & stroke
Olympic speed skater who overcame a motorbike crash & stroke
- From the section Winter Olympics
Canadian four-time Olympic speed skating medallist Denny Morrison talks about overcoming a motorcycle crash and a stroke to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
