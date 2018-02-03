BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Speed skater Denny Morrison on overcoming a motorbike crash & stroke

Olympic speed skater who overcame a motorbike crash & stroke

Canadian four-time Olympic speed skating medallist Denny Morrison talks about overcoming a motorcycle crash and a stroke to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: 'It's gold or bust' for USA women's ice hockey team

Watch live coverage of the Winter Olympics across BBC TV, website, app and Red Button services.

Top videos

Video

Olympic speed skater who overcame a motorbike crash & stroke

Video

Cats, Coffee & Ed Sheeran: The 'important' Six Nations questions

Video

Extended interview: Pochettino on life outside football

Video

Norrie produces stunning comeback - his five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'We've got better players here now than we've ever had' - Brunt

Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Video

Five silly ways to predict the Super Bowl

Video

Is the Premier League title race over? Jose & Pep disagree

Top Stories