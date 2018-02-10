Winter Olympics: Sweden's Charlotte Kalla wins first gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018

From the section

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla won the women's skiathlon to secure the first gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018.

She beat defending champion Marit Bjoergen by 7.8 seconds but the Norwegian, 37, still became the most decorated female Winter Olympian of all time.

Bjoergen's silver means she now has a total of 11 medals.

Kalla won in 40 minutes 44.9 seconds to claim her third Olympic gold, while Finland's Krista Parmakoski was third.

