Winter Olympics: Germany's Andreas Wellinger wins normal hill gold

German Andreas Wellinger also won gold at Sochi 2014

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Andreas Wellinger put in a superb display to win ski jumping gold in the men's normal hill event.

Stefan Hula led after the first round from defending champion and fellow Pole Kamil Stoch, with Wellinger fifth.

But with the event having run past midnight local time because of wind delays, German Wellinger, 22, jumped 113.5m to push them out of the medals.

That gave him a lead of 9.6 points over Norway's Johann Andre Forfang, with compatriot Robert Johansson third.

From a field of 50, the top 30 qualify for the final round, with the scores from each round combined to decide the final standings.

After his first jump of 104.5m, Wellinger's second effort was enough to clinch his first individual Olympic medal after winning a team large hill gold at Sochi 2014.

Slovenia's Peter Prevc, Norway's Daniel Andre Tande and Johansson exchanged the lead during a final round which saw the temperature drop to -12 while coaches wrapped blankets round the athletes as they waited for the green light to jump.

Wellinger then snatched the lead with the fifth-last jump and neither Stoch, who won both large hill and normal hill gold in 2014, nor Hula were able to match their jumps in the first round.

Austrian world champion Stefan Kraft was sixth after the first round, only to finish 13th while Japan's flag bearer Noriaki Kasai, who at 45 is competing in a record eighth Winter Olympics, came 21st.