Winter Olympics: Snowboarder Red Gerard wins United States's first gold in Pyeongchang

Gerard finished just 1.16 points ahead of Max Parrot to take gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Teenager Red Gerard snatched a dramatic gold medal in the men's slopestyle to win the United States' first gold of the Pyeongchang Games.

The 17-year-old scored 87.16 on his final run with just four other athletes left to complete their third run.

Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris took silver and bronze respectively.

Jamie Nicholls, Billy Morgan and Rowan Coultas all fell in qualifying on Saturday meaning there were no Britons in the final.

Gerard made mistakes in his first two runs but produced a clean final effort which was well rewarded by the judges.

He was just 13 when Sage Kotsenburg won slopestyle gold for the US at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Other medal events on day two

06:15-08:10: Cross country skiing - men's 15km + 15km skiathlon

07:00-09:15: Speed skating - men's 5,000m final

09:50-12:35: Luge - men's final runs

10:30-11:00 & 12:00-14:30: Moguls - women's final

11:15-12:55: Biathlon - men's 10km sprint

