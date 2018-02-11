Winter Olympics: Simen Hegstad Kruger wins skiathlon gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Norway's Simen Hegstad Kruger made a remarkable fightback to win gold in the men's 15km + 15km skiathlon.

Kruger, 24, was last and had to replace his poles after colliding with two other athletes in a congested start.

Yet he managed to take the lead during the penultimate lap and raced clear to win in one hour 16 minutes 20 seconds.

Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christer Holund made it a Norwegian 1-2-3 while Team GB's Andrew Musgrave claimed seventh place.

More to follow.