Winter Olympics: David Gleirscher claims Austria's first luge gold in 50 years after Felix Loch error

David Gleirscher claimed Austria's first luge gold in 50 years after a mistake by defending champion Felix Loch on the very last run.

Loch led going into the final round and looked set to match fellow German Georg Hackl's record of winning three straight luge golds.

But he dropped out of the medals to gift American Chris Mazdzer the silver and German Johannes Ludwig the bronze.

Team GB pair AJ Rosen and Rupert Staudinger were ranked 22nd and 33rd.

