Winter Olympics: Canada win gold in figure skating team event in Pyeongchang

Canada's medal is their sixth of the Games but first gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Canada produced a dominant performance to win gold in the figure skating team event in Pyeongchang.

The Canadian team finished seven points clear at the top of the standings to win the nation's first gold of the Games and improve on their silver medal in the event in Sochi in 2014.

The Olympic Athletes of Russia team won silver and United States took bronze.

Canada came first in three of the four disciplines in the final, as well as a third-place finish.

The event saw the teams, made up of one man, one woman, one pair and one ice dance couple, compete as a nation rather than individually.

Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman made up the Canadian team.