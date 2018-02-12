Winter Olympics: Maren Lundby becomes only the second women's ski jumping champion

Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Maren Lundby became only the second Olympic champion in women's ski jumping after winning the normal hill final.

The 23-year-old Norwegian is top of the World Cup rankings and claimed the best jump of the first round in Pyeongchang.

Her leading rivals staked their claim for gold in the final round before Lundby won it with a jump of 110m.

That put her ahead of second-placed German Katharina Althaus and Japan's Sara Takanashi, who are also behind Lundby in the World Cup's top three.

