Winter Olympics: Strong winds create 'irresponsible' women's slopestyle final

The women's slopestyle Olympic final was labelled "irresponsible" after strong winds caused havoc at Pyeongchang's Phoenix Snow Park.

Defending champion Jamie Anderson of the United States won gold but the majority of riders fell on their runs.

Britain's Aimee Fuller came 17th and had a heavy crash on her second run.

BBC Sport commentator Ed Leigh said "serious questions" should be asked about running the competition in the blustery conditions.

Qualifying for the event was cancelled on Sunday due to the winds meaning all athletes progressed to the final but the start was delayed for over an hour before eventually getting under way at 02:15.

Only five of the 25 riders made it to the end of their first run without a fall and BBC commentator Tim Warwood described the event as a "lottery".

Anderson's winning score of 83.00 came in her first run when she was the final rider to take to the course while Canada's Laurie Blouin won silver and Enni Rukajarvi of Finland won bronze.

The American's score was significantly lower than the 95.25 which won her gold in Sochi in 2014 - in fact British rider Jenny Jones' bronze medal run in 2014 would have been enough to take gold this time.

The conditions led to a host crashes and riders pulling out of their runs when hit by severe gusts.

"It wasn't about who was best on the day, it was about who could get the best of the conditions," Leigh said.

"It wasn't about anyone's best run, it was about who could survive and it's no surprise that two of the three medals were made up of the most experienced riders.

"The thing I'm most pleased about is no one got seriously hurt."