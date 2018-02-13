Winter Olympics: Chloe Kim wins halfpipe gold medal for United States

Media playback is not supported on this device 'What a run'- 17-year-old Kim shines in halfpipe final

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

American snowboard sensation Chloe Kim produced a brilliant performance to take gold in the women's halfpipe.

The 17-year-old won with a score of 98.25 on her final run with China's Jiayu Liu taking silver and United States' Arielle Gold winning bronze.

Kim had already secured gold with her first run score but improved to win by eight-and-a-half-points.

Kim is one of the stars of the Games and a favourite with the home fans due to her South Korean parents.

"I think we might be looking at the beginning of a very long reign for the queen of halfpipe snowboarding," BBC Sport commentator Ed Leigh said.

Californian Kim was the strong favourite ahead of the Games which was only strengthened when she qualified with a score of 91.50, almost four better than any of her rivals.

The gold is Kim's first Olympic medal at her debut Games. She qualified for the 2014 Games in Sochi but was unable to compete as she was aged just 13.

More to follow