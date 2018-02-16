Winter Olympics: Mikaela Shiffrin fourth in slalom as Frida Hansdotter wins

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: Hansdotter wins women's slalom as favourite Shiffrin misses out

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter won the women's slalom as favourite Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on a second gold of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Defending slalom champion Shiffrin, who won the giant slalom on Thursday and was aiming for four golds in Pyeongchang, finished fourth.

Hansdotter, 32, took gold 0.05 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, while Katharina Gallhuber won bronze.

American Shiffrin, 22, said she was unwell after her first run.

"It was kind of sudden," she said. "It almost felt like a virus kind of puking, less about nerves.

"I'm disappointed for sure. I didn't really feel like myself today.

"It's hard to put the blame on any one thing. There are a lot of things that come together to make it. It's just one of those things."

Shiffrin, who became the youngest Winter Olympic champion in history when she won the slalom at Sochi 2014 aged 18, won five of the seven World Cup slalom races she started this season.

Holdener led after the first of the two runs, with Hansdotter second and Shiffrin fourth, 0.48secs behind.

In her second run Shiffrin was heading for gold medal position until she made a mistake.

Hansdotter was also slower on her second run but held off Holdener to win in a combined time of one minute 38.63 seconds.

Shiffrin's mother and coach Eileen said on Thursday she will skip Saturday's super G because of the busy schedule caused by postponements earlier in the week.

Shiffrin is expected to compete in the downhill on Wednesday and alpine combined on Friday 23 February.