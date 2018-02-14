Winter Olympics 2018: Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt retain luge doubles gold

Media playback is not supported on this device German luge duo retain doubles title

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt successfully defended their luge doubles title at the Winter Olympics.

The pair clocked one minute and 31.697 seconds for their two runs to win by 0.088 seconds.

Austria's Peter Penz and Georg Fischler took the silver medal ahead of Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.

Wendl and Arlt posted the fastest time in each run, with their opening time of 45.820 seconds the best overall.

They are the third pair to win the luge doubles event at consecutive Olympics after Hans Rinn and Norbert Hahn in 1976 and 1980, and Andreas and Wolfgang Linger in 2006 and 2010.

It was their third Olympic gold overall having claimed two in Sochi four years ago after also winning the inaugural team relay.

Penz and Fischler were the only other pair to break 46 seconds for both their runs in Pyeongchang.

They were third after the first run in Sochi four years ago, but had a nightmare second and eventually finished 19th and last.

Eggert and Benecken are the reigning world champions but were unable to improve on their third place after the first run at the Olympic Sliding Centre and finished 0.290 seconds behind Wendl and Arlt overall.