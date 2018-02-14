Winter Olympics: Dutch speed skater Jorien ter Mors wins 1,000m gold

Jorien ter Mors won 1,500m and team pursuit gold medals at Sochi 2014

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Dutch speed skater Jorien ter Mors set an Olympic record to win the gold medal in the women's 1,000m in Pyeongchang.

The 28-year-old clocked one minute, 13.56 seconds to add to her 1,500m and team pursuit golds from the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.

Japan's Nao Kodaira, the world record holder, claimed silver with compatriot Miho Takagi in third.

Ireen Wust, the most successful Dutch Olympian of all time with 10 medals, led early on before finishing ninth.

It had looked like defending champion Zhang Hong could be among the medals again, but a slight stumble on the final turn meant the Chinese athlete finished 11th.