Winter Olympics: Canada and Germany shared two-man bobsleigh gold

Canada and Germany shared the two-man bobsleigh Winter Olympic gold medal as a remarkable race in Pyeongchang finished as a dead heat.

Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz posted a combined time of three minutes 16.86 seconds after four runs - the same time as German pair Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis.

It is the first time the Olympic title has been shared in 20 years.

The Great Britain sled, piloted by Brad Hall, finished 12th.

Hall and brakeman Joel Fearon headed into Monday's final heats in seventh, but finished with a combined time of 3:18.34 to slip out of the top 10.

More to follow.