Winter Olympics: Hanna Huskova wins aerials gold for Belarus

Hanna Huskova
Huskova was 21st on her Olympic debut at Sochi 2014
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Hanna Huskova won Belarus' first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics with victory in the women's aerials.

The 25-year-old was one of only two of the six finalists to land their jumps cleanly in Pyeongchang.

Huskova scored 96.14, while China's Zhang Xin took silver with 95.52 and compatriot Kong Fanyu bronze with 70.14.

Defending champion Alla Tsuper of Belarus fell as she landed in the final round.

