Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn misses medals in super G as Ester Ledecka earns shock win

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka claimed a shock victory in the women's super G as American Lindsey Vonn missed out on a medal on her Olympic return.

Ledecka, who is also set to compete in snowboarding in Pyeongchang, won by 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Anna Veith of Austria.

Vonn, 33, competing at her first Olympics since 2010 due to injury, made a mistake late in her run.

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather took bronze while Vonn finished sixth.

Ledecka, 22, has never finished on the podium in a World Cup ski event but set a blistering pace to win in a time of one minute 21.11 seconds.

Her best ski World Cup result is a seventh place in the downhill last year although she has five podiums in snowboard this season and is remarkably set to compete in the snowboard parallel giant slalom, starting on Thursday.

Veith had looked set to become the first woman to defend an Olympic super G title until Ledecka's run.

Vonn, one of the greatest skiers of all time with 81 World Cup wins, is expected to compete in the downhill on Wednesday.