Winter Olympics: David Wise defends men's ski halfpipe title

David Wise won the X Games for the fourth time in Aspen in January

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

American freestyle skier David Wise held his nerve to defend his Olympic ski halfpipe title in Pyeongchang.

Wise, 27, failed to put down a run from his first two efforts but scored 97.20 from his final run to take gold.

Compatriot Alex Ferreira had the best score of run one and two and, in a repeat of last month's X Games, finished behind Wise with 96.40.

Nico Porteous scored 94.80 from his second run to earn the 16-year-old New Zealander an unexpected bronze.

