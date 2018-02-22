Winter Olympics: Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting wins 1,000m short track gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: Koreans crash as Schulting wins gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won gold in the women's short track skating 1,000m final at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 20-year-old clocked one minute 29.778 seconds to edge out Canadian Kim Boutin by 0.178 secs.

Italy's Arianna Fontana was third, 0.878secs behind Schulting, at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

South Korea's Choi Min-jeong and Shim Suk-hee were involved in a crash on the penultimate bend.

World record holder Shim was disqualified as Choi, who won gold in the 1,500m and 3,000m relays, took fourth.

Schulting was part of the Netherlands relay team that set a world record on Tuesday in the B final on their way to bronze behind South Korea and Italy.

Boutin claimed her third medal of the Games following bronze medals in the 500m and 1500m.

Fontana has now won eight Olympic medals - the most by a women's short-track skater - after winning 500m gold and relay silver in South Korea.